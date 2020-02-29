Latest SwiftKey Beta adds support for 16 new languages and improves prediction quality for Japanese

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for SwiftKey Beta app for Android users. This latest v7.5.0.8 update adds support 16 new languages. You can now type in the following languages: Araona, Cavineña, Chácobo, Chamacoco, Chipaya, Chiquitano, Eastern Bolivian Guaraní, Ese Ejja, Guarayu, Ignaciano, Maka, Sirionó, Tacana, Trinitario, Tsimané, and Yuracare.

This update also comes with a number of improvements to performance and prediction quality when typing in Japanese.

The regular SwiftKey app also got a big update yesterday. SwiftKey Settings now comes with a brand-new look. The redesigned Settings will make it easier to find all the settings. Also, SwiftKey Settings now support dark mode. This new Dark mode feature is available as an option for devices running Android 10.

SwiftKey is a swipe keyboard from Microsoft that learns your writing style, so you can type faster. SwiftKey keyboard is always learning and adapting to match your unique way of typing – including your slang, nicknames and emoji.

You can download the updated beta app here from Play Store.