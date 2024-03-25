SwiftKey adds Bing's Deep Search functionality.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft SwiftKey now supports deep search feature within the keyboard itself. Deep Search is a feature powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 that can offer more relevant answers for complex search queries. Microsoft specifically mentioned that Deep Search is not a replacement for its existing web search; instead, it improves the existing web search experience.

Deep Search uses Bing’s existing web index and ranking system and improves them with GPT-4 to create natural language text from any input.

In a Twitter exchange, CEO of Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft, Mikhail Parakhin, acknowledged the feature’s popularity, stating, “It turned out to be more popular than we anticipated.”

The functionality and implementation of Deep Search are yet to be tested by us, and we will let you know as soon as we test it. For now, it can be enabled in the Rich input option in the settings.

Last month, SwiftKey added a new feature: AR Lenses powered by Snap. This allows users to create and share augmented reality effects directly within the keyboard app without switching to another program. This was the second integration of Snap into a Microsoft product within a month, as Snap filters had been added to Skype earlier.