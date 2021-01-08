Microsoft today rolled out a firmware update for Surface Studio taking it to version number 119.3389.768.0.

The update, which mainly brings stability improvements, comes with the following changelog:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 119.3389.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 119.3389.768.0 Improves system stability and addresses bugcheck when device resumes from hibernation.

The update will be pushed out in stages to Surface Studio users and delivered automatically.

via Neowin