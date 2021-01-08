Microsoft today rolled out a firmware update for Surface Studio taking it to version number 119.3389.768.0.
The update, which mainly brings stability improvements, comes with the following changelog:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware – 119.3389.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|119.3389.768.0
The update will be pushed out in stages to Surface Studio users and delivered automatically.
The Microsoft Surface Studio is designed for the creative process and features a roomy and adjustable 28-inch PixelSense Display provides a huge canvas for all kinds of work. Position it upright to sketch, paint, and edit photos, or lay it flat to draw on it like a drafting table.
If you are interested, you can order the Surface Studio here from the Microsoft Store.
via Neowin
Comments