Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 4(AMD variant) are now getting the December 2021 firmware update. The latest firmware update improvements to the camera stability, battery life improvements, fixes for security vulnerabilities, system stability improvements. As expected, the update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Studio 2 December update changelog

Addresses critical networking security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves Camera stability. Windows Update History Device Manager NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6296 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 – Display adapters Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17022.122 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.2 Intel Camera IR – System devices Microsoft – Image – 5.20.1034.3 Microsoft LifeCam Front Driver – Imaging devices

Surface Laptop 4 December update changelog

Improves device stability by addressing bugcheck.

Enables Window 11 display feature to improve battery life. Windows Update History Device Manager Intel – Bluetooth – 22.60.0.6 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth Intel – Net – 22.60.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor

Besides the Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 4, the December 2021 firmware update is also available for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro 7+.

Meanwhile, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 4 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.