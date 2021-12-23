Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 4(AMD variant) are now getting the December 2021 firmware update. The latest firmware update improvements to the camera stability, battery life improvements, fixes for security vulnerabilities, system stability improvements. As expected, the update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Studio 2 December update changelog

  • Addresses critical networking security vulnerability and improves system stability.
  • Improves Camera stability.
Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager
NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6296NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 – Display adapters

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17022.122Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17022.122Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters
Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.2Intel Camera IR – System devices
Microsoft – Image – 5.20.1034.3Microsoft LifeCam Front Driver – Imaging devices

Surface Laptop 4 December update changelog

  • Improves device stability by addressing bugcheck.
  • Enables Window 11 display feature to improve battery life.
Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.60.0.6Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
Intel – Net – 22.60.0.6Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0Surface Panel – Monitor

Besides the Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 4, the December 2021 firmware update is also available for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro 7+.

Meanwhile, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Laptop 4 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

Comments