Microsoft has released December 2021 firmware update for Surface Pro 7+. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update. On the bright side, it includes graphics stability improvements, improved battery life, and system and device stability improvements. It also includes improvements to the system Camera performance. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves system Camera performance and stability and resolves system bugcheck.

Improves graphics stability and helps resolve graphics display issues.

Enables feature support for new Surface Pen.

Improves system stability and performance. Windows Update History Device Manager Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Intel Corporation – Extn – 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extn Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices Surface – Firmware – 58.0.2.31 Surface SMF i7 Surface – Firmware – 58.0.1.48 Surface SMF i3/i5 Surface – Human Interface Devices – 6.21.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices Surface – Firmware – 5.0.141.139 Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor Surface -System – 6.147.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166 Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface IR Camera Front Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface IR Camera Front Extension Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface Camera Rear Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface Camera Rear Extension Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface Camera Front Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166 Surface Camera Front Extension Intel – Camera – 60.19041.2.4166 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera Extension

Apart from Surface Pro 7 Plus, the December 2021 update is also available for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, and we’re expecting Microsoft to extend the firmware update to a couple of other Surface devices by the end of this month.

Surface Pro 7 Plus owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.