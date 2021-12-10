Microsoft has released December 2021 firmware update for Surface Pro 7+. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a firmware update. On the bright side, it includes graphics stability improvements, improved battery life, and system and device stability improvements. It also includes improvements to the system Camera performance. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

  • Improves system Camera performance and stability and resolves system bugcheck.
  • Improves graphics stability and helps resolve graphics display issues.
  • Enables feature support for new Surface Pen.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.9621Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics
Intel Corporation – Extn – 27.20.100.9621Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extn
Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices
Surface – Firmware – 58.0.2.31Surface SMF i7
Surface – Firmware – 58.0.1.48Surface SMF i3/i5
Surface – Human Interface Devices – 6.21.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices
Surface – Firmware – 5.0.141.139Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware
Surface – System – 9.54.139.0Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices
Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0Surface Panel – Monitor
Surface -System – 6.147.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension
Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices
Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166Surface IR Camera Front
Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166Surface IR Camera Front Extension
Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166Surface Camera Rear
Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166Surface Camera Rear Extension
Intel Corporation – System – 60.19041.2.4166Surface Camera Front
Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166Surface Camera Front Extension
Intel – Camera – 60.19041.2.4166Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera
Intel Corporation – Extension – 60.19041.2.4166Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera Extension

Apart from Surface Pro 7 Plus, the December 2021 update is also available for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, and we’re expecting Microsoft to extend the firmware update to a couple of other Surface devices by the end of this month.

Surface Pro 7 Plus owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.
