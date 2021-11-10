Microsoft is now pushing the November 2021 firmware update to the Intel variant of the Surface Laptop 4. The latest firmware update adds improvements to the device stability and Surface Dock 2 connection stability and interop scenarios. Microsoft also claims to have resolved the system bugcheck in the update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves device stability and resolves system bugcheck.

Improves Surface Dock 2 connection stability and interop scenarios.

Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 10.300.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface -Firmware – 6.203.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 14.1.0.0 Surface PD Controller – Firmware Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices Surface – Firmware – 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Firmware

The November 2021 security patch is also available for Surface Studio 2 users, and the company may also bring it to other Surface devices very soon. Rest assured, you’ll post an update whenever it pushes the latest firmware update to more Surface devices.

Meanwhile, the November 2021 update is now rolling out to Surface Laptop 4 devices and should be available for everyone who is using the laptop. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.