Microsoft has recently rolled out the August 2021 Firmware Update for the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel version) a full 3 weeks after releasing the AMD version.
Unlike the AMD version, the Intel version has a short but important changelog:
The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
This update addresses the system hang and shutdown issue.
Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.6
Surface ME – Firmware
To download and install Microsoft’s latest May firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
