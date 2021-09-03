Microsoft has recently rolled out the August 2021 Firmware Update for the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel version) a full 3 weeks after releasing the AMD version.

Unlike the AMD version, the Intel version has a short but important changelog:

The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. This update addresses the system hang and shutdown issue. Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1763.6 Surface ME – Firmware

To download and install Microsoft’s latest May firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via WBI