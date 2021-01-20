A new generation of Surface Laptop has just been approved by the Bluetooth SIG.

The new laptop may be the Surface Laptop 4 or Surface Laptop 3+ and is expected to hit the market as soon as March or April this year.

Four versions, with model numbers 1952, 1953, 1958 and 1959, have been certified, and they may be powered by both Intel and AMD chipsets, in particular Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs with Xe GPU and AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ processors, in both 13.5 and 15-inch screen sizes.

According to the certification, the laptops will sport Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Beyond the upgraded internals, the design is expected to be unchanged.

via WindowsLatest