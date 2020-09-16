In February Microsoft revised their Surface Hub roadmap, with one of their ambitions being to still ship the 85 inch Surface Hub 2s this year.

Now new images of the device have been posted by WalkingCat on Twitter.

The schematic reveals the resolution of the screen, which may disappoint some people by being only 4K, despite being 85 inches across. The new Surace Hub will be lighter and narrower and support VESA 600 x 600 mounts, which means tiling and rotation will likely not be supported.

The new detail suggests Microsoft may still meet their ambition for a 2020 launch, helpful when video conferencing and virtual meetings has become increasingly prominent.