Surface Go with LTE Advanced reaches its end-of-service date today

The year is about to end, and another Microsoft hardware product has reached its end of-servicing date: the original Surface Go with LTE Advanced. This means firmware and driver updates will no longer be provided to the small entry-level LTE tablet. Nonetheless, since Windows updates differ from firmware updates, the device will continue receiving OS updates, new features, and patches.

“Once the device support period is concluded at the End of Servicing Date, devices will continue to receive Windows OS feature and security updates in accordance with the Windows Lifecycle Policy as described on the Microsoft Lifecycle Policy support page,” Microsoft clarifies in its support document.

The end-of-service date of Surface Go with LTE Advanced started today, November 20, which is exactly four years after the product’s release. The device support periods for Microsoft products usually span four years, but some could reach almost double that number. For instance, most devices released from 2012 to 2016 usually had five years of support periods. Some include the Surface RT, Surface 2, and Surface Book. Surface Pro 3, released in June 2014, even had almost seven years of support after it reached its end-of-service date on November 13 last year.

On the other hand, while the newer devices from Microsoft are initially given four years support period, the company makes changes that extend the number of years. For example, the Surface Pro (5th gen) only had four years, according to the announcement by Microsoft two years ago. It was supposed to have its end-of-service date last year, but Microsoft now extends it until January 15, 2024. Unfortunately, while others get support period extensions, the Surface Go with LTE Advanced didn’t.

The original and regular Surface Go also reached its end-of-service date last August 2, while Surface Laptop 2 will have its own this coming December 27. This month, two Surface Hub devices will also reach their end-of-service dates, ending their driver and firmware support lifecycle. The list includes Surface Hub 55 and Surface Hub 84, which both have their end-of-service date on November 30.

You can check the updated end-of-service date document of different Microsoft devices here.