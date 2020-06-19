Surface Go 2 has received the June 2020 firmware update. The new update brings no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. Instead, the June firmware update brings a couple of improvements such as improvements in pen performance when your palm is on the device. The update also includes system stability improvements. You can see the official changelog.
Changelog
|Elantech Ltd. – Firmware – 64.26.0.0
|Surface Touch – Firmware
|64.26.0.0
|Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.0.1.0
Besides Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X also received the June firmware update a couple of days ago.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
