Surface Go 2 has received the June 2020 firmware update. The new update brings no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. Instead, the June firmware update brings a couple of improvements such as improvements in pen performance when your palm is on the device. The update also includes system stability improvements. You can see the official changelog.

Changelog

Elantech Ltd. – Firmware – 64.26.0.0 Surface Touch – Firmware 64.26.0.0 improves pen performance when your palm is on the device. Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 1.0.1.0 improves system stability.

Besides Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X also received the June firmware update a couple of days ago.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.