Microsoft has started pushing the June 2022 firmware update to Surface Duo 2. And unlike all other firmware updates, this contains several changes, including Haptic feedback control in Camera settings, support for third-party notifications for the third party conversation apps, enabling Slim Pen 2 automatic firmware update when paired via Bluetooth, improvements to device stability, system performance, touch responsiveness, camera usability. The update also includes improvements to the in-app camera experience in the dual-screen mode for applications with dynamic orientation requirements.

Changelog

According to Microsoft, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo 2 device today. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user. Meanwhile, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo by going to the Settings.

The June 2022 firmware update is also expected to be available for the first-generation Surface Duo devices by the end of this month. It will be interesting to see whether these changes come to the Duo. Meanwhile, Microsoft has started pushing the June firmware update to other Surface devices, including Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop 4.

If you own a Surface Duo 2, do let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the June 2022 security update on your device.