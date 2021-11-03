Microsoft has started pushing the October 2021 update to Surface Book 3. The update includes thermal management improvements, device stability improvements, and fixes for some security issues, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves thermal management when using an external monitor.

Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability (Intel Wi-Fi & Bluetooth).

Improves device reliability when waking from sleep.

Enables Windows 11 feature. Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – System Management – 8.86.139.0 Surface SMF Client Driver – Surface System Management Surface – System Management – 8.30.137.0 Surface SMF Display Client Driver – Surface System Management Surface – Monitor – 6.81.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.6259 NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters Intel – Net – 22.60.0.6 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters Intel – Bluetooth – 22.60.0.6 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth Intel Corporation – HIDClass – 2.1.0.96 Intel(R) Precise Touch Device – Human Interface Devices

It’s worth noting that the October 2021 update has already been rolled to Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Laptop 2.

The October 2021 update is now rolling out and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.