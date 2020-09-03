Nintendo has revealed the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, a package of three 3D Mario games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection will include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. However, there is one massive caveat.

When the game launches on September 18th both digitally and physically, gamers won’t have long to pick the game up. Despite being a fully ported collection that Nintendo will sell to make money, the company will be delisting the game at the end of March 2021.

That’s right, both physical and digital versions of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be unavailable to buy from Nintendo. With the company also removing access for official third party stores to sell digital downloads of Nintendo games, everyone is at the will of Nintendo this file around.