Steve Jobs’ daughter mocks iPhone 14

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series alongside its new smartwatch and AirPods Pro. Of all the new Apple products, for Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, the least impressive seems to be the new iPhone 14. The sheer similarities between the iPhone 14 and its predecessor are the reason why she has been seen mocking the former.

Eve Jobs took to her Instagram to put up an image in the Stories section where an old man is showing the same shirt he is currently wearing. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” the image caption reads. Steve Jobs’ daughter is not the only one who pointed out the apparent similarities between iPhone 14 and its predecessor. Many social media users posted memes mocking Apple for the exact same reasons.

However, iPhone 14 Pro models come with some cool features you will not get in the previous models. For example, Apple introduced “dynamic island” to the latest “Pro” models to fix its notch problem. Instead of trying to remove the notch, Apple makes the notch, in the form of the “dynamic island,” a new way to interact with iPhones. Another significant change is the addition of the 48 MP camera sensor in the “Pro” model. Owners of the latest iPhone 14 models will get the Always-on display (AOD) feature.

Things are not very exciting for the regular iPhone 14 models, however. It runs the same processor and camera sensor as its predecessor. And, of course, Apple introduced no noteworthy changes in the iPhone 14 design. The regular iPhone 14 comes with a price tag of $799, while the iPhone 13 starts at $699. So, many of you would want to buy the previous models to save $100.

Do you agree with Steve Jobs’ daughter that Apple gave no reasons for the users to upgrade from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14? Let us know your thoughts about the latest iPhone 14 lineup in the comments section.