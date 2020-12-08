Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is finally coming to mobile

Obsidian Entertainment‘s beloved Star Wars: The Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords is finally making its way to mobile, seven years after the original game made the jump.

Ported by Aspyr Media, the fantastic Knights of the Old Republic sequel will be releasing on both Android and iOS on December 18th.

Available to pre-order right now for £14.99 on both mobile platforms, players will be able to experience the entirety of Star Wars: The Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords from start to finish with completely redone touch controls.

Check out the trailer below:

While there isn’t a full list on compatible devices that will be able to play Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Aspyr Media has listed the full list of compatible iOS devices that the upcoming port is available to play on.

Here’s the full list:

iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone X

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XR

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPad Air 2

– iPad Air (3rd Gen)

– iPad Mini (5th Gen)

– iPad (5th, 6th, 7th, & 8th Gen)

– iPad Pro 9.7″

– iPad Pro 10.5″

– iPad Pro 11” (1st & 2nd Gen)

– iPad Pro 12.9″ (1st, 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen) Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic™, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

The original KOTOR game coming to mobile was a monumental occasion for the future of mobile gaming. Years later, just like with the recent release of XCOM 2, players will finally be able to experience the amazing sequel years after the original game’s port.

Will you be picking up Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Android or iOS?