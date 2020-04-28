Star Wars Battlefront 2 will see its final update tomorrow

Tomorrow will mark the arrival of the final content update for DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Coming tomorrow, DICE has prepared a sizable final update for players of the Star Wars first-person shooter.

Firstly, the game will see the inclusion of a remade Scarif map from the final act of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The map was originally part of the DLC content for 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront. This map will also see the addition of Shoretroopers and Pathfinder troopers.

The Scarif map will be available for co-op, Capital Supremacy, Instant Action, Heroes Vs Villains and Heroes Starfighter.

With the addition of Scarif, DICE are also adding the Age of Rebellion to Capital Supremacy and Instant Action. Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s gorgeous Crait map will also be added to Heroes Vs Villains and there will be new Instant Action missions.

There will also be new skins for the following characters: Darth Maul, Rey, Emperor Palpatine and Kylo Ren. These do contain spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker but the movie is toss so if you don’t care about spoilers read on.