StaffPad for Windows receives a major update with improved inking, ARM64 support and more

StaffPad is a popular music notation application that was launched exclusively on Surface devices. 18 months after its initial launch, StaffPad is now getting a major update. First of all, StaffPad is now going cross-platform with the availability of brand-new app for iPad. Second, StaffPad is releasing a new app called StaffPad Reader for iOS and Windows. StaffPad and the Reader make it easier than ever to work with live musicians.

New features that are part of the new StaffPad update for Windows:

Improved ink experience and recognition quality

Adds professional quality add-on purchase libraries from Orchestral Tools, Spitfire Audio, Cinesamples and others

ScoreSync allows revolutionary real-time sharing of score and parts directly over a Wi-Fi network, to multiple connected devices using the new StaffPad Reader app (also available in the Store). Dynamic, responsive “Screen Music” is the future!

Improved layout engine, including new options for maximum bars per line and more – New “Automation” layer allows for easy tweaking of dynamics, volume and pan with easy point, freehand and Bezier curve editing

Versions: Easily try out alternate edits or versions of your score and flip between at any time.

Chord symbols – Chord Staff: This provides a real-time harmonic analysis of your score, and generates a chord chart for you with customizable complexity settings

Tempo staff: Add complex tempo maps, tweak existing ones or import a tempo map from a MIDI file – Metronome, with count-in options

New text formatting options

New markup layer with highlighter, and both public and private ink pens (which sync with the Reader)

Move clef changes anywhere within the bar

Create instrument changes on the staff – Dynamic compression and “Tuning Frequency” options.

Supports devices that run Native ARM64 (Surface Pro X)

You can learn more about this major update here.

You can download the updated app here from Microsoft Store.