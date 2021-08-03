Spotify is working on a new cheaper paid plan called Spotify Plus, which will allow subscribers to skip unlimited songs and listen to specific songs in an album.

The plan would only be $0.99, but crucially would not get rid of ads.

The current free ad-supported plan only allows users to skip 6 songs, and only listen to albums on shuffle. The paid plan, without these limitations, cost $9.99 per month.

In a statement the company said:

“We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience and we routinely conduct tests to inform our decisions. We’re currently conducting a test of an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users.”

At present the new plan is just a trial, however, so it is not known if it will roll out more widely.

via Neowin