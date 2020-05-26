Spotify finally removes 10,000-song library limit

Until now, it was only possible to save 10,000 items in Spotify library. After reaching the limit, if you like a song or an album, “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums” message was presented to the users. Removing this library limit was one of the most common feedback received by Spotify from its subscribers.

Spotify today announced that it is removing this 10000-song library limit. Basically, Spotify subscribers will get an unlimited library experience. So, Spotify users can save any number of songs and albums.

Spotify today also published some common FAQs regarding this announcement, check it out below.

• Can I like/save as many songs, and albums as I’d like? : yes

• Does this impact the offline listening limit? : no

• Spotify users are able to download 10,000 songs on 5 different devices for offline listening.

• Can I add as many songs as I’d like to a playlist? : no

• This doesn’t impact the current limit of 10,000 items in a playlist.

• If you’re still getting the limit message, don’t worry. You’ll get the new experience soon!

Source: Spotify