Spotify launches COVID-19 Music Relief project to help musicians

Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, today announced its initiative to support members of the music community with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thousands of creative professionals in the music industry are under financial stress. To help these musicians, Spotify is now working with a growing list of organizations (MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians) that offer financial relief to creators around the world.

Spotify will make donation to these organizations and will match donations made via this page dollar for dollar up to a collective total of $10 million. You can donate money for musicians here. If you’re a music industry professional in need, you can visit Spotify’s partners’ sites for information on applying for relief.

Spotify will also release a feature that will enable artists to fundraise directly from fans. With this new feature, artists can provide links to a fundraising destination of their choice on their Spotify artist profile pages. Of course, Spotify will not take a cut of any contributions.

For those continuing to create at home, music talent marketplace SoundBetter is waiving its revenue share for the next 30 days, cloud-based audio recording platform Soundtrap will offer extended free trials for educators, and Anchor will waive fees on its Listener Support feature.

Source: Spotify