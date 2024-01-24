Spotify blasts off at Apple, says wasn't allowed to tell offers to users; announces new changes under DMA

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new law in the European Union, will change the Spotify experience for users in the region starting March 7, 2024. These changes primarily address previous limitations imposed by Apple’s app store policies.

Spotify can now directly communicate details about subscription offerings, product prices, promotions, and special deals within the app. Previously, such information was restricted, leading to user confusion and a less transparent experience.

For years, even in our own app, Apple had these rules where we couldn’t tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it. We know, pretty nuts.

Spotify users can soon purchase subscriptions and audiobooks without leaving the app. The audiobook selection will be easily accessible, allowing users to browse prices, make purchases, and start listening right away.

While these changes only apply to the EU, they may serve as a precedent for similar regulations in other regions. Spotify has expressed its support for the broader implementation of such policies, aiming to create a more level playing field for developers and creators worldwide.

The DMA (Digital Markets Act) means that we’ll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU.

These changes aim to provide a more convenient and transparent experience for Spotify users in the EU. By removing previous restrictions and allowing for direct communication and in-app purchases, the DMA seeks to improve user experience and potentially increase accessibility to Spotify’s offerings.

More here.