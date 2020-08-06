Sony announces WH-1000XM4, the next-gen noise cancelling headphones with several improvements

Sony today announced the much-awaited successor to the popular WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones. The new WH-1000XM4 comes with several improvements over its predecessor. Sony claims that WH-1000XM4 now offers better active noise cancellation. Also, it can now connect with two Bluetooth devices at a time.Â This industry-leading Noise Cancelling wireless headphones WH-1000XM4 will be available for $350/ Â£350 / â‚¬389 Ireland and available later this summer in black and silver (new color).
Sony WH-1000XM4 features:
- With two microphones on each earcup, being used for noise cancelling, our Dual Noise Sensor technology captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Then a new BLUETOOTH Audio SoC (System on Chip) senses and adjusts to music and noise at over 700 times per second. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 applies noise cancelling processing in real time.
- Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme more accurately rebuilds audio lost during digital compression for a full fidelity experience. Edge-AI analyses music in real time and recognizes instruments, music genres and individual elements of each song to restore the high range sounds lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.
- 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on theÂ WH-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed.
- Adaptive Sound Control on the WH-1000XM4is a smart function that senses where you are and what youâ€™re doing then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience
- New to the WH-1000XM4 is â€˜Speak-to-Chatâ€™, an innovative feature that lets you have short conversations without taking your headphones off, making ordering a coffee whilst listening to music even easier. Just simply say something and the headphones will recognise your voice, automatically stop your music and let in ambient sound so you can conduct a conversion without removing your headphones. The music automatically starts playing again 30 secondsÂ after youâ€™ve last spoken.
- â€˜Quick Attentionâ€™ mode is available on theÂ WH-1000XM4 so if you want to listen to an announcement or say something briefly, you simply place your right hand over the earcup to decrease the volume instantly and let ambient sound in.
- TheÂ WH-1000XM4 now comes with wearing detection. The headphones detect whether they are being worn and adapts playback accordingly to help save battery power. Using the headphoneâ€™s proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors, the headphones automatically stop the music when you remove them and resumes playing when you put them on again, providing an effortless listening experience.
- TheÂ WH-1000XM4Â features new Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls five of the microphones in the headphones optimally and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voices clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat.
- WH-1000XM4 blends sophisticated styling with an exceptional comfort and light-weight design, youâ€™ll barely notice youâ€™re wearing them. Designed for those who travel frequently, the super-soft, pressure relieving earpads evenly distribute pressure and increase ear/pad contact for a stable fit.
- For total convenience, theÂ WH-1000XM4 can be paired with two BLUETOOTH devices at the same time. When a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. Youâ€™ll also be able to quickly and smoothly switch your headphones to either of the two devices at a single tap.
- TheÂ WH-1000XM4 are NFC and BLUETOOTH enabled and have a battery life of up to 30 hours and quick charging function giving you up to 5 hours of wireless playback from 10 minutes of charging.
- TheÂ WH-1000XM4Â also supports Googleâ€™s helpful new Fast Pair feature that lets you easily locate where you left your headphones by ringing them.
Source: Sony
