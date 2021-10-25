Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone will feature an 1-inch camera sensor

Sony is expected to reveal a new Xperia smartphone tomorrow. Today, details about this upcoming Sony smartphone got leaked online. The upcoming Xperia Pro I (Mark 1) will feature a massive 1-inch camera sensor with Zeiss optics. The camera system will also come with dual aperture mode for more versatility during image capture. Apart from the camera system, the Xperia Pro Mark 1 will feature the same industrial design as the current Xperia smartphone lineup.

We can expect Sony to reveal the pricing and availability details during the launch event tomorrow.

Source: Weibo