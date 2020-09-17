Sony announces Xperia 5 II, a compact flagship smartphone with several unique features

Sony today announced the new Xperia 5 II, a compact flagship smartphone with several unique features. The Xperia 5 II is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 process to deliver great performance. It includes a triple lens camera paired with calibrated ZEISS optics. It also comes with a 120Hz Refresh display rate and 240Hz Touch scanning rate to give the smoothest touch and gaming experience.

Highlights of Xperia 5 II:

Fast camera designed with award-winning technology from Alpha series cameras including Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals for perfect portraits every time, and up to 20 fps burst shooting with continuous AutoFocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second for unmissable moments that are always in focus.

designed with award-winning technology from Alpha series cameras including Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals for perfect portraits every time, and up to 20 fps burst shooting with continuous AutoFocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second for unmissable moments that are always in focus. World’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps, further expanding the possibilities of cinematic expression.

can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps, further expanding the possibilities of cinematic expression. Immersive 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1” FHD+ HDR OLED display delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”.

delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”. Built for gaming with 120Hz Refresh rate6 display and 240Hz Motion blur reduction7 for smooth action, plus 240Hz Touch scanning rate5 and Touch response improvements by around 35% compared to previous model (Xperia 5) for accurate and quick gaming operation.

Next-Generation 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform , and high capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charging for optimal speed and performance.

, and high capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charging for optimal speed and performance. Perfect size packed with the latest Sony technology, including power of 5G, in a compact ergonomic design (W68mm x D8mm) that fits comfortably in your hand or pocket.

Xperia 5 II will be available in Black, Blue and Grey for €899 from Autumn 2020.

You can learn more about Xperia 5 II here.