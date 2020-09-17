Sony announces Xperia 5 II, a compact flagship smartphone with several unique features

Sony today announced the new Xperia 5 II, a compact flagship smartphone with several unique features. The Xperia 5 II is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 process to deliver great performance. It includes a triple lens camera paired with calibrated ZEISS optics. It also comes with a 120Hz Refresh display rate and 240Hz Touch scanning rate to give the smoothest touch and gaming experience.
Highlights of Xperia 5 II:
- Fast camera designed with award-winning technology from Alpha series cameras including Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals for perfect portraits every time, and up to 20 fps burst shooting with continuous AutoFocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second for unmissable moments that are always in focus.
- World’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps, further expanding the possibilities of cinematic expression.
- Immersive 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1” FHD+ HDR OLED display delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”.
- Built for gaming with 120Hz Refresh rate6 display and 240Hz Motion blur reduction7 for smooth action, plus 240Hz Touch scanning rate5 and Touch response improvements by around 35% compared to previous model (Xperia 5) for accurate and quick gaming operation.
- Next-Generation 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, and high capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charging for optimal speed and performance.
- Perfect size packed with the latest Sony technology, including power of 5G, in a compact ergonomic design (W68mm x D8mm) that fits comfortably in your hand or pocket.
Xperia 5 II will be available in Black, Blue and Grey for €899 from Autumn 2020.
You can learn more about Xperia 5 II here.
