Due to an earlier leak of Samsung’s 2022 product roadmap, we expect Samsung to release a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, and now some detail of the specs of the device have been revealed.

GalaxyClub has discovered the charging case for the truly wireless earbuds will use the BR510ABY battery.

This battery has the capacity of 500 mAh, a significant bump over the 472 mAh in the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, suggesting we can see improved battery life in the new generation.

With the new Buds Pro 2 only expected between Q2 and Q4 2022 there is still plenty of time for the rest of the specs to leak out, and offer us a fuller picture of the next generation.

