Snipping Tool in Windows 11 now makes it easier to make tech tutorial blogs

A recent update to the Snipping Tool app in Windows 11 (version 11.2312.33.0) introduces new functionality for adding shapes to screenshots. This change was discovered by Windows Insider @PhantomOfEarth, who reported finding the feature readily available within the app.

Users can now add various shapes to their screenshots directly within the Snipping Tool, including circles, squares, triangles, and potentially more. The new shape options are accessible through a dedicated “Shapes” category within the Snipping Tool’s toolbar.

Coming soon to Snipping Tool: you will be able to add shapes such as circles and arrows to images you are editing! pic.twitter.com/JaEGsSERhQ — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) January 17, 2024

As reported by WindowsReport, This update is only available for Windows 11 users. The Windows 10 version of the Snipping Tool does not yet include these new features.

To use the new shape features of the Snipping Tool, open it by typing in the Search bar or pressing Windows key + Shift + S. Once it’s open, click on the new Shapes button to access the new features. Choose your preferred shape and position it on the screenshot.

The biggest benefit I see is that it can replace third-party software. Depending on the specific shapes offered and the functionality provided, this update could potentially reduce the need for users to rely on third-party screenshot editing software for basic tasks.