We reported a few weeks ago that Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 roadmap confirmed that Microsoft is working on their own version of Gmail’s Smart Compose feature, which offers suggested replies based on the contents of your email.

Microsoft calls the feature “text predictions” and when users see a suggestion they like, they will be able to select it with the tab key and arrow keys, according to a support document on Microsoft’s website here.

The feature was targetted for May and now HTNovo reports that the feature is now available.

If this does not sound like your cup of tea the feature can be toggled at: Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Compose and reply > Text predictions.

Text Predictions has not quite hit my PC yet. Have any of our readers gained access to the service? Let us know below.