Microsoft working on “Smart Compose” feature for Outlook.com

Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 roadmap has revealed that Microsoft is working on their own version of Gmail’s Smart Compose feature, which offers suggested replies based on the contents of your email.

Microsoft calls the feature “text predictions” and when users see a suggestion they like, they will be able to select it with the tab key and arrow keys, according to a support document on Microsoft’s website here.

If this does not sound like your cup of tea the feature can be toggled at: Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Compose and reply > Text predictions.

Microsoft is also working on a scheduled email feature called Send Later for Outlook.com, which would allow users to set a time when an email is to be sent.

Text Predictions are expected in May 2020 and Send Later some time before the end of June 2020.

Via WindowsLatest.