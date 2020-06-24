Slack announces Slack Connect, a new feature that is designed to replace email

Slack today announced Slack Connect, a new feature that is designed to replace email. Right now, organizations use channel-based tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams for internal communications and rely on email for external communications. Slack Connect allows organizations to use channel-based messaging for both internal and external communications.

This feature will allow enterprises to work more quickly alongside customers, partners and vendors in a secured way. Slack has been working on Slack Connect for the past four years and over 41,000 customers of Slack are already using Slack Connect. Right now, up to 20 organizations can come together in a single Slack channel.

“Slack pioneered channel-based communication, which was quickly embraced by our customers as the most effective way to work. The introduction of Slack Connect marks a major leap forward in our mission to transform business communication and make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive.” – Stewart Butterfield, CEO, Slack

Slack Connect features:

Bring communication out of siloed inboxes into channels, where you can work more quickly and collaboratively with customers, vendors and partners.

Streamline processes and speed up collaboration by building and connecting new workflows across organizations. From managing calendars to supply chains, Slack Connect enables teams to work more efficiently by integrating tools and automating tasks.

With Slack Connect, admins can maintain control over their organization’s data and monitor external access. And unlike email—which leaves users open to the risk of spam and phishing—when they work in channels, teams receive messages and files only from verified members.

With Slack Connect and our upcoming Outlook and Google Calendar integrations, Slack will scan everyone’s calendars—across different calendaring apps and organizations—and suggest available meeting slots.

Slack Connect feature is now available for all paid plan users.

Source: Slack