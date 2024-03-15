Skype will soon get rich-text formatting & presets for automatic message styling

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is currently releasing an update for its widely-used instant messaging application, Skype. This update, currently available exclusively for insiders, brings the build number to 8.115.76.20 and showcases some interesting changes to the app.

One feature is rich-text formatting, allowing users to long-press typed text to apply formatting such as bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, or code. Additionally, you can also share or have these messages read aloud.

You also have access to preset styles like “professional,” “casual,” and “fun” to quickly apply formatting that suits the tone of your chat. We speculate that this feature might operate similarly to the Bing rewrite feature on Microsoft Edge, allowing you to adjust paragraphs based on any tone you desire.

Additionally, there are noticeable improvements in stability and performance. A bug concerning the Resend Caller ID SMS button, which previously opened the file explorer instead, has also been resolved.

Previously, Microsoft also introduced PDF thumbnail previews, better media composer on Android, and adjustable video previews on mobile for Skype insiders.

Just this week, the Skype app also launched its voice notes transcription feature after quite a period of insider testing. It’s pretty much self-explanatory: you can tap the transcription icon (A with a pencil) and Skype will show you the voice note in text format.