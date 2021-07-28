One of the coolest video conferencing developments in recent years has been Together Mode, which places participants in virtual scenes.

Microsoft led with this with Teams, but has also brought the feature to Skype. Previously this was confined to larger meetings, but in the latest news, Skype now supports Together mode for 1:1 calls, adding a fun element to more intimate conversations.

The news was recently announced by the Head of Skype, Luis Carrasco.

You can now try Together Mode on your 1-on-1 calls! It’s not always about the destination and we sure know that. Skype has a new Together Mode scene on board of a plane ?? so you can travel anywhere you want! And what’s even better? #skype #skypecall pic.twitter.com/q9KVnUxvoO — Luis Carrasco (@luiscarrascob) July 23, 2021

He also announced a new Scene, a plane setting, for those who miss international travel.

You can download Skype for Windows 10 from Microsoft here.

via the WC