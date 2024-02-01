Skype now remembers your preferred video position for your next call: latest insider build

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A recent insider update to Skype introduces several new features and improvements across various platforms. This post provides a neutral and objective overview of these changes, aiming for clarity and accuracy.

Users can now see a glimpse of the first page of shared PDFs directly within chat streams, facilitating quicker identification and smoother workflows.

No need to open to know. Get a sneak peek at the first page of PDFs directly in your chat stream, especially when you have auto-download enabled.

It’s safe to say that PDFs are no longer just an icon but a clear, identifiable part of your conversation.

The update also enables direct insertion of GIFs and stickers from the keyboard, seamless image/video copy-paste functionality, and intuitive drag-and-drop media sharing, enhancing the Android messaging experience.

Enjoy a desktop-like experience on your device by dragging and dropping media into the composer, ideal for multitaskers and power users on tablets and foldables.

Moreover, users gain greater control over their video presentation during calls. Features include:

Flexible positioning.

Pinch-to-zoom functionality.

Automatic preference remembrance.

Swift camera switching (front/back).

Skype now remembers your preferred video position for your next call.

The update addresses various stability issues and bug fixes across platforms, including desktop audio message accessibility, Android GIF display issues, background reliability on Android, and iOS chat interaction freezes.

More here.