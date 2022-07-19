Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider build 8.87.76.203, adding several new features and bug fixes.

The latest Skype Insider update adds a new call screen as the default on Desktop. Microsoft also added new Call captions feature directly to the call screen on the Desktop. You can easily enable the feature directly from the call screen.

Moreover, the latest Skype Build includes stability improvements and bug fixes. You can find the complete changelog of Skype Insider build 8.87.76.203 to learn more about these features.

Changelog

In the previous Skype Insider Preview build, Microsoft introduced features like the ability to double-tap on the message to react with a like, duplicate someone’s message reaction by clicking on their reaction on the Desktop, and much more. You can check out the complete list of new features here.

Microsoft releases a new Skype Insider Preview build on a monthly basis to add new features, improvements, and fixes. After testing with Insiders, all these new features are rolled out to the Skype stable build. Microsoft will release another Skype Insider build next month to introduce new features and fixes.

Meanwhile, Skype 8.87.76.203 is rolling out across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet. If you aren’t part of the Skype Insider Preview program, you don’t have to worry, as all these features will be available for stable users in the next couple of months.