Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider Build 8.85.76.400, adding several new features and bug fixes.

The new Skype Insider build lets you quote and a picture that someone sends you in chat. Replying or quoting was only available for text messages, and now the latest build has brought the same privilege to text messages. This will be available on platforms. The ability to like a message has gotten easier. Skype mobile apps will allow users to double-tap on the message to react with a like.

Microsoft has also added the ability to duplicate someone’s message reaction by clicking on their reaction on the desktop. On mobile apps, tapping on the reaction will get the job done. Notably, you can remove your reaction the same way. To see how many people have reacted to the message, you can hover your mouse on the desktop, tap and hold on to the mobile.

Moreover, the latest Skype Build includes stability improvements and bug fixes. You can find the complete changelog of Skype 8.85.76.400 to learn more about these features.

Skype Build 8.85.76.400 is available across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet. If you aren’t part of the Skype Insider Preview program, you don’t have to worry, as all these features will be available for stable users in the next couple of months.