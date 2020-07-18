Seagate’s Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card site is now live

Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a 1TB NVME SSD that delivers 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput. If the built-in 1TB storage is not enough, gamers can buy the Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card. Seagate created this Storage Expansion Card right alongside Xbox Series X team.

Unlike a regular expandable storage solution, Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card will provide additional game storage at peak speed and performance by replicating the console’s internal custom SSD experience. Also, the installation experience will be seamless. The card can be inserted directly into the back of the console via the dedicated storage expansion port. Seagate’s Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card website is now live. You can check out the website here.

Previous generation Xbox titles can still be played directly from external USB 3.2 hard drives. However, to receive all the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture and optimal performance, Xbox Series X, optimized games should be played from the internal SSD or Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card.

“Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and more immersive than ever. Seagate’s Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the console’s internal SSD experience. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience,” said Jess Fochtman, Seagate SVP.