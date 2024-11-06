20 Scary Places on Google Maps That Will Freak You Out

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Scary places on Google Maps aren’t your usual vacation spots. Google Maps lets you “visit” these terrifying locations from the comfort of your home.

But beware, some are said to be haunted, cursed, or filled with dark secrets. Are you brave enough to explore the world’s most unsettling spots? If you dare, keep reading.

1. The Catacombs of Paris, France

Coordinates: 48°50’02.1″N 2°19’56.6″E

The Catacombs hold the bones of over six million people. This creepy underground site was created in the 18th century to solve the problem of crowded cemeteries. Walking through its dark tunnels lined with skulls and bones feels deeply unsettling. Explore it on Google Maps and experience the chilling atmosphere for yourself.

2. Aokigahara Forest, Japan

Coordinates: 35°28’31.2″N 138°38’25.9″E

Aokigahara, also known as the “Suicide Forest,” is famous for its quiet, eerie stillness and high suicide rate. It’s located at the base of Mount Fuji, where thick trees and constant mist add to its haunting vibe. Google Maps lets you walk through its silent, unsettling paths. It’s said to be haunted by the spirits of those who died there.

3. Island of the Dolls, Mexico

Coordinates: 19°17’23.8″N 99°05’46.9″W

The Island of the Dolls is covered with creepy, decaying dolls hanging from trees. It’s said to be haunted by the spirit of a young girl who drowned there. A man put the dolls up to protect against her ghost. You can see the chilling sight on Google Maps, where the dolls seem to watch you from the trees.

4. Pripyat, Ukraine

Coordinates: 51°24’23.5″N 30°03’13.0″E

Pripyat was once a thriving city, but it was abandoned after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. It’s now a ghost town with empty buildings and a feeling of doom. You can walk through the empty amusement park and decaying schools on Google Maps. Nature is slowly taking over, but the past still haunts the city.

5. The Bermuda Triangle, Atlantic Ocean

Coordinates: 25°00’00.0″N 71°00’00.0″W

The Bermuda Triangle is famous for strange and unexplained ship and plane disappearances. Some people think it’s because of supernatural forces, while others believe bad luck or dangerous weather is to blame. It continues to capture people’s imaginations and remains a chilling mystery.

6. Château de Brissac, France

Coordinates: 47°21’10.1″N 0°26’59.5″W

Château de Brissac is one of France’s most haunted castles, home to the ghost of “La Dame Verte” (The Green Lady). It’s said that her husband murdered her after he discovered her affair, and her spirit now roams the castle. The grand yet ominous building has a dark, atmospheric presence.

7. Poveglia Island, Italy

Coordinates: 45°22’54.9″N 12°19’52.3″E

Poveglia Island near Venice has a dark past. It was once a quarantine station for plague victims and later an asylum. It’s now abandoned, but locals say it’s haunted by the spirits of those who died there. Google Maps offers a rare look at this forbidden island, which feels unsettling and mysterious.

8. Nagoro “Scarecrow” Village, Japan

Coordinates: 33°51’23.6″N 134°01’09.9″E

Nagoro is a small village in Japan known for its life-sized scarecrows. After many residents left, Tsukimi Ayano began creating them to fill the empty homes and streets. Today, over 350 scarecrows, resembling former villagers and rural characters, give the village a unique, chilling atmosphere that draws curious visitors.

9. Shipwreck of SS Ayrfield, Australia

Coordinates: 33°49’59.4″S 151°04’36.1″E

The SS Ayrfield is a shipwreck in Homebush Bay, Australia, abandoned after decommissioning. Over time, the rusted vessel became covered with trees, creating a unique and eerie sight. Today, it’s a popular spot for photographers, known for its surreal blend of nature and decay.

10. The Gates of Hell, Turkmenistan

Coordinates: 40.2525° N, 58.4395° E

The Gates of Hell is a natural gas crater located in Turkmenistan’s Karakum Desert. In 1971, Soviet scientists accidentally ignited the gas while drilling and the fire has been burning continuously ever since. The massive, fiery pit, roughly 230 feet wide, creates an otherworldly scene, earning its nickname. It has become a popular, albeit eerie, tourist attraction.

11. Highgate Cemetery, London, UK

Coordinates: 51°34’01.0″N 0°08’48.4″W

Highgate Cemetery in North London is popular for being spooky and old. The cemetery has overgrown plants, tall gothic buildings, crypts, and ancient tombstones, giving it a dark, eerie feeling. Many people find the place unsettling and the center of many ghost stories.

12. North Yungas Road, Bolivia

Coordinates: 16°14’45.7″S 67°47’08.4″W

North Yungas Road, or “Death Road,” is one of the scary places on Google Maps in Bolivia. It connects the city of La Paz to the Amazon rainforest and is famous for its narrow paths and cliffs. The unpaved road is often covered in fog and rain, making it risky to travel. Many people have died here, but it’s still popular with tourists who ride bikes along its dangerous route.

13. Hill of Crosses, Lithuania

Coordinates: 56°00’55.1″N 23°24’57.5″E

The Hill of Crosses in Lithuania feels spooky and strange, especially at night. With thousands of crosses, some old and broken, it can seem very strange and unsettling. The wind blowing through them can make spooky, whisper-like sounds. Some people believe the spirits of those who left the crosses are still there.

14. Beelitz-Heilstätten Hospital, Germany

Coordinates: 52°15’40.0″N 12°55’21.9″E

Beelitz-Heilstätten is an abandoned hospital in Germany. It was built in the early 1900s and was used as a sanatorium and later a military hospital before it was left to fall apart. The old buildings and dark halls make it popular for explorers and ghost hunters.

15. Gomantong Caves, Malaysia

Coordinates: 5°31’49.8″N 118°04’18.3″E

The Gomantong Caves in Malaysia feature large, dark chambers and an eerie atmosphere. The caves house millions of bats and are famous for their bird nests, which locals collect to make bird’s nest soup. They’re both a natural wonder and a spooky, mysterious place.

16. Mount Roraima, Venezuela/Brazil/Guyana

Coordinates: 5°07’53.8″N 60°45’30.8″W

Mount Roraima is a flat-topped mountain that shrouds itself in mist. Stories say strange creatures and old spirits live on the top. You can see the mountain from above on Google Maps, but its remote look makes it feel even more unknown. Many people believe it’s a gateway to another world, which adds to its creepy reputation.

17. Hanging Coffins, Philippines

Coordinates: 17°04’51.7″N 120°54’20.6″E

The Hanging Coffins in the Philippines are a unique burial tradition. In the mountains of Sagada, locals place coffins on cliffs and in caves high above the ground. They believe this practice brings the deceased closer to their ancestors and spirits. Seeing the coffins perched on cliffs seems surreal.

18. Capuchin Catacombs, Italy

Coordinates: 38°06’42.7″N 13°20’21.3″E

The Capuchin Catacombs in Palermo, Italy, have thousands of mummified bodies. These bodies, dressed in old clothes, were buried by monks between the 16th and 19th centuries. You can explore the dark, crowded catacombs from the safety of your browser.

19. Cerro Negro, Nicaragua

Coordinates: 12°30’28.2″N 86°42’07.9″W

Cerro Negro is an active volcano in Nicaragua, known for its dark, rocky slopes and frequent eruptions. It’s a scary place where thrill-seekers slide down its steep surface on boards, risking the volatile terrain. The constant threat of eruptions makes it a truly unnerving and unpredictable spot.

20. Ghost on the Balcony in Nancy, France

Coordinates: 48.700568° N, 6.189389° E

A strange image on Google Maps shows a figure on a balcony in Nancy, France, which led to theories about ghosts or aliens. The blurry figure, with glowing eyes, was called the “Ghost on the Balcony,” and people online started guessing what it could be. Some thought it was just a tiki statue, but the mystery grew when Google blurred the image.

These 20 scary places on Google Maps show how ordinary locations can become mysterious and creepy. Some have simple explanations, but others remain full of uncertainty. If you’re brave enough, these spots will leave you wondering what’s out there.

