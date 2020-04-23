Here’s what will happen if Satya Nadella becomes the CEO of Apple

After Satya Nadella became Microsoft’s CEO, we have seen many changes inside the company. Apart from the growth mindset, Microsoft started embracing competing platforms starting with native Office apps for iOS and Android platforms, great Linux support in Azure and Windows, and more. Instead of forcing customers into a walled garden, Microsoft now reaches developers and customers on whatever platform they are. If Satya Nadella becomes the CEO of Apple, Apple would likely also become more open and starts embracing other competing platforms.

Here’s what would happen if Satya Nadella becomes Apple CEO:

1) Top-quality iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music, and TV+ apps for Android and Windows:

Apple already has some of its apps on other competing platforms. There is an Apple Music app on Android and then there is iTunes on Windows. To reach billions of consumers using non-Apple hardware, Apple will release top quality apps on other platforms. iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple News and Apple TV+ are some of the apps that will be available across platforms.

2) Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X for Windows:

Even though there are many audio and video suites on Windows and Mac, Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X apps have their loyal crowd. After Nadella takes over Apple would release Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X apps for Windows. To get the best performance and experience, some Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X apps users on Windows may eventually switch to Mac hardware and macOS. This again is a win for Apple’s overall business.

3) Xcode for Windows. Enabling every developer to write apps for Apple devices:

If you want to develop for macOS, iOS, watchOS, or tvOS platforms, you need to have a MacBook or an iMac. Apple’s Xcode IDE is available only on Mac. Right now, millions of developers around the world are using Windows devices. By releasing a native XCode IDE for Windows devices, Apple will enable native iOS, watchOS, and tvOS app development on Windows. This move will attract more developers to its platforms.

4) Safari browser for Android and Windows:

Despite having one of the most popular browsers on the market, Apple does not have much influence in the web platform development. Apple would open-source the Safari web browser (WebKit rendering engine is already open source) and would also release the Safari web browser for Android and Windows platforms to better compete with Google’s Chromium project.

5) Full Windows and Linux support in all Mac hardware:

BootCamp already allows you to run Windows on Mac hardware with some limitations. To attract more consumers to its hardware, Apple would add native Windows and Linux support in Mac hardware.

6) Apple Watch, AirPods and other mobile accessories with native Android support:

To reach more consumers, under Nadella Apple would make Apple Watch, AirPods, and other mobile accessories work with Android. Right now, Apple Watch is the best smartwatch in the market. But due to its iOS tie-in, millions of Android smartphone owners are not considering Apple Watch. Android device owners with Apple Watch may switch to iOS devices in the future to get an even better experience. This again is a win for Apple’s overall business.

7) Deals with Android OEMs to pre-install Apple apps:

To increase the services revenue, Apple may cut deals with Android OEMs to pre-install iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Health, Apple Music, and TV+ apps. This will allow Apple to better compete with other cross-platform services like WhatsApp, Skype, Spotify, Netflix, and others.

8) Swift goes cross-platform:

Swift is a robust programming language created by Apple for building apps for iOS, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Apple will bring Swift runtimes for Android and Windows, allowing developers to write Swift apps that can run on all three major platforms without any modification.

If you can think of any other changes that would happen at Apple if Satya becomes the CEO, let us know in the comments section below.