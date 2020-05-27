SNK’s glorious revitalisation into the fighting games franchise in Samurai Shodown is coming to PC soon, exclusively to the Epic Games Store. Will you be picking up the Samurai Shodown PC port?

Releasing next month on June 11th, the return to form fighting game will be playable on PC with support for ultra HD resolutions and lightning fast framerates.

The game will launch on the Epic Games Store for $49.99 with two DLC season passes also available to purchase at $19.99 each. If you only wish to pick up a couple of extra fighters to bolster the game’s 13-character roster, they’re available at $5.99 a pop.

From its creation in 1993, the SAMURAI SHODOWN series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game! Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design!

Those who pick up the new Samurai Shodown PC release will get a 10% discount on the base game and any DLC fighter they decide to pick up.

If you can’t play the new Samurai Shodown PC port, the game is also available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.