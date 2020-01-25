Samsung to offer free Galaxy Buds+ for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders

Samsung will be offering free Galaxy Buds+ for all Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders. Galaxy Buds+ is the upcoming truly wireless headset from Samsung that will offer better sound quality and battery life, but no active noise cancellation like the Airpods Pro. The Galaxy Buds+ will offer a significantly larger battery, increased from 58mAh to 85mAh, meaning up to 12 hours on a single charge. Also, call quality will be improved by upgrading from 2 microphones per bud to 4 microphones, which should offer better reception and noise cancellation.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20+ 5G:

Talking about the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it will feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA 5G:

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most premium Galaxy S20. The smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Like the S20 and S20+, the S20 Ultra will have a 120Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos, while the front camera will record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Source: Evleaks