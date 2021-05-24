Samsung announces expanded Smart Monitor lineup with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Samsung today announced the expanded Smart Monitor lineup along with new and improved features. Samsung Smart Monitor lineup now includes a larger 43-inch M7 (UHD resolution) model. Also, the M5 (FHD resolution) models are now available in 24-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch displays. You can read about the new models in detail below.

Smart Monitor M7 43” (Model: M70A) – As the flagship model, the Smart Monitor M7 now comes in a larger 43-inch size that maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment, wrapped in a borderless design that delivers an immersive experience whether working, learning or playing. Featuring a 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display, the 43-inch M7 can seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps, speakers and HDR10 capabilities to optimize every detail of 4K content.

Smart Monitor M5 27” and 32” in White (Model: M50A) – The popular M5 model now comes in a sleek and stylish white design for both its 27- and 32-inch models. The new color blends in perfectly with minimalist-inspired designs and adds a finishing touch to any interior aesthetic, making it ideal to complement a design-conscious user’s home.

Smart Monitor M5 24” (Model: M50A) – The M5 range now also comes in a new 24-inch Full HD form factor, making it the most accessible Smart Monitor in terms of size and pricing. The Smart Monitor’s compact sizing makes it ideal for those who may not have the desk space for a larger monitor or for customers simply looking for a good value multi-functional monitor.

Samsung today also announced a range of new features including TV Plus, Universal Guide which offers content recommendation, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, improved Remote Access feature with ‘PC on Screen’ and more.

Finally, the M7 43-inch now comes with an all-in-one solar-powered remote made from recycled plastic, delivering eco-friendly efficiency with charging from indoor sunlight, lightbulbs, or a USB-C connection.

You can order Samsung Smart Monitors here at Samsung.com.

Source: Samsung