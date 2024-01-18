Samsung S24 Ultra has a hidden feature: HDRs don't have to be super bright anymore

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alongside its headline features like Ultra HDR capture, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series quietly introduces a new capability for Android 14: SDR dimming. This technology aims to improve the viewing experience for mixed content, including Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) elements.

What is SDR dimming?

SDR dimming is a software-based technique that selectively adjusts the brightness of SDR elements displayed on an HDR screen. This means, for example, that notification bars or app interfaces in an HDR video can be subtly dimmed while the video itself retains its full HDR brightness and contrast.

The Galaxy S24 utilizes Android 14’s new system APIs to identify and adjust the brightness of individual pixels within the displayed content. This allows for a more precise and nuanced dimming effect compared to previous approaches that simply reduced the overall screen brightness. As seen on this tweet

In addition to Ultra HDR capture support, the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyS24Series supports SDR dimming on Android 14.



This is hard to show in an image, but I confirmed my Ultra supports it by checking that it returns true for the method Display#isHdrSdrRatioAvailable.



This means… pic.twitter.com/Dn4a7MhG9Z — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 18, 2024

As we know, SDR dimming is a technique that maintains bright HDR highlights while dimming SDR elements; it creates a more visually balanced and consistent viewing experience. Additionally, by selectively dimming pixels, SDR dimming may contribute to slightly reduced power consumption during mixed content playback.

My favorite is that in low-light environments, the subdued brightness of non-HDR elements can reduce eye strain while improving the clarity of text and other UI elements. HDR elements can get bright, like very bright.

Apart from this, Samsung S24 is filled with AI features like Magic Compose and Circle to Search, starting at $800.

Overall, SDR dimming represents a subtle yet potentially significant advancement for HDR viewing on mobile devices