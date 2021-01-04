Samsung’s upcoming S-Pen for Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked online

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen

We already know that the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone will support Samsung S Pen stylus. Today, the official images of the upcoming S Pen for Galaxy S21 Ultra got leaked online. Unlike the current S Pen which ships as part of the Galaxy Note series, the S21 Ultra’s S Pen looks less premium. Also, Samsung will be selling it as an optional $40 accessory for S21 Ultra customers. Samsung will also be selling a folding cover which will have a space for storing the new S Pen along with the smartphone.

The new S Pen is expected to support the following features:

  • With a click, navigate a presentation, play and pause videos, or snap a photo — all with the S Pen.
  • Ability to control your phone via simple gestures.
  • Samsung Notes lets you adjust your S Pen settings like ink color and thickness, and save your favorites.
  • Pop out the S Pen to use Screen off memo. Write and draw in a variety of colors. Then save your screen to Samsung Notes or pin it to the Always On Display.

Source: WinFuture

