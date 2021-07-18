The date of Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event has already leaked via a Korean newspaper, but now Samsung Russia has officially confirmed it on their website.

As leaked earlier, the event will take place on the 11th August 2021 and will be streamed from Samsung’s website and YouTube at 10 a.m. Eastern time in the United States and 11 p.m. Korean time, and apparently 17:00 Russian time.

At the event, Samsung Electronics is expected to introduce a total of five new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Evan Blass has already leaked all the devices, releasing Samsung’s full Unpacked 2021 product line-up in leaked 3D marketing renders.

See the devices below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The render however either shows a very obvious Under Display Camera or a normal punch-hole camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper.

The render confirms S-Pen support, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device. Read our full rumour round-up of that device here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature similar specs, a larger external display, a two-tone design with small bezels and a 6.7x inch, 120Hz, UTG internal display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Active will be Samsung’s first two smartwatches that will be powered by WearOS.

The Galaxy Watch 4 price range will be between 350 – 370 euro ($410 – 435) for the 40mm and 380 – 400 euro ($450 – 475) for the 44mm variant. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start at 470 – 500 euro ($550 – 590) for the 42mm and 500 – 530 euro ($590 – 625) for the 46mm variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in black, silver, gold and green.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be available in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. Also, it will feature a rotating bezel which will allow you to easily interact with the UI. This Classic edition smartwatch will be available in While, Black and Grey colors.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be durable than previous-gen Samsung smartwatches as it is protected by Gorilla Glass DX/DX+. Also, it is rated at 5ATM and certified for MIL-STD-810G.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 500 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 60 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to range between 180 – 200 euro ($210 – 235). Pricing will vary by market.

via Evan Blass