Samsung’s latest TV remote can charge itself from WiFi router radio waves

Along with the newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV lineup, Samsung today announced a new 2022 Eco Remote with a pretty unique feature. Last year’s Eco Remote from Samsung came with a solar panel allowing the remote to charge itself using light. The 2022 Eco Remote has RF harvesting in addition to the solar panel for charging. The RF harvesting allows the remote to charge itself by extracting energy from WiFi router radio waves.

Samsung also mentioned that this 2022 Eco Remote is made of recycled materials. As you can see from the image above, you have dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Samsung TV Plus. While the original Eco Remote was available only in black, the 2022 Eco Remote will be available in white color as well.

Source: Samsung