Samsung did not release a Samsung Galaxy Note 21 last year, but is widely expected to release an equivalent device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra this year, and in only a few weeks.

Now in a new blog post, Samsung President Dr. TM Roh, without directly naming it, has teased “the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created” coming at Samsung Unpacked.

Saying “we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love”, he promised “with it, you will own the night — taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere. You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet”

According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, the 108 MP camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a new AI-based enhance button.

The enhancement process will bring more detail, brightness and contrast to your photos. According to Ice Universe, much of the camera improvements will be due to software and AI in the new handset.

See Roh’s teaser video below:

Samsung is expected to launch the devices on the 8th of February, only a few weeks away.

See the leaked specs below:

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumour also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

According to Snoopy, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following options:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colours: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colours: Dark Red, Black, and White



