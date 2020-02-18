Samsung is known for making smartphones with an excellent display. Its recent release the Galaxy S20 is no exception as experts have already labeled the 120Hz WQHD display of the S20 as one of the best displays available in the market. And while 120Hz display on S20 definitely makes things a lot smoother, choosing the 120Hz screen refresh rate option will lock you at 1080p.

This may change soon as Samsung is working on a new feature that will give S20 users the option to select 120Hz + 1440p Mode, according to the famous leaker Ice Universe. Apart from that, users will also be able to select Dynamic Mode, which automatically switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the scenarios. Samsung is likely to roll out these changes through a firmware update. However, what is unfortunate is that we don’t know as to when the firmware update will arrive.

Once you choose the WQHD+120Hz Mode, the battery in your S20 is likely to drain more quickly. And therefore, if you want to save battery, you should always choose the Dynamic Mode.

If you’re to choose between good battery life and display with a high refresh rate, what will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.