Samsung has posted the official invite for their Unpacked 2021 event.

It reads:

Samsung Electronics will hold the ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Get ready to unfold’ event, which will open the next chapter in mobile innovation, online on August 11th. The live broadcast of the event, which will be held at 11 pm (10 am Eastern time in the US) on the same day , can be viewed in the Samsung Electronics Newsroom and on the Samsung Electronics website .

The following video also accompanies the invite:

Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic and new Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

