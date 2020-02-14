Samsung just announced the new Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+ at their annual event. However, it looks like the Korean giant is not done with hardware launches just yet.

The company has now announced a couple of new power banks for its customers that carry some nifty features. Both the new power banks have a capacity of 10,000 mAh and come with USB Type-C ports and fast charging support. The cheaper of the two comes with a USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port. It supports fast-charging up to 25W and supports USB-C PD. Do note that 25W fast charging applies only to the USB Type-C port while the Type-A port supports 15W charging.

The second, more expensive power bank comes with a 10,000 mAh battery and has a wireless charger on the top. Along with that, the power bank also comes with two USB Type-C ports and supports USB-C PD. Both the Type-C ports are rated for 25W fast charging but you won’t be able to fast charge two devices at the same time. That said, the power bank does support pass-through so you can use one port to charge your phone and the other to charge the battery pack.

Samsung hasn’t disclosed the price of the standard power bank but the expensive one with Wireless charging support will set you back for $79.99. Samsung is yet to open the sales but we expect the power banks to be available alongside the Galaxy S20 series.