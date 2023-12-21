Samsung launches new "Squid Game" experience on Smart TVs, Galaxy smartphones

It's based on the Netflix hit of the same name.

Samsung has just partnered up with streaming giant Netflix to bring Squid Game to life in Smart TVs and Galaxy smartphones. It’s called The Trials, an exclusive pop-up experience in Los Angeles.

Based on the popular South Korean series of the same name, Squid Game: The Trials takes visitors through the iconic sets of the show and lets them compete in games drawn from the series. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster & Netflix Tudum for a limited time.

The event will use top-notch Samsung TVs like Neo QLED 8K, 4K, and The Frame to make things exciting. Plus, they’re bringing in the latest Samsung phones, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you can join in the games on these mobile devices.

“Through Neo QLED 8K’s stunning picture quality, fans and participants will be able to immerse themselves in the environment and create unforgettable memories,” Samsung’s EVP & Head of Sales Cheolgi Kim says in the official announcement.

Squid Games: The Challenge, a reality show inspired by the popular Netflix series, has recently concluded its latest season. Auditions for the second season are currently underway.